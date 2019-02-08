MSSA: Cathedral & John Connon claim U-10 football title

Feb 08, 2019, 07:04 IST | Gordon D'Costa

In the tie-breaker, Addhiraj Sippy and Rian Uniyal converted for Cathedral while only Yash Kapadia managed to score for the Mahim school

MSSA: Cathedral & John Connon claim U-10 football title
Cathedral & John Connon boys with the MSSA football U-10 trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) skipper Rayess Surti played a stellar role and helped his school emerge champions in the boys U-10 Div I final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

After Cathedral's summit clash against Bombay Scottish (Mahim) finished in a goalless stalemate, Rayess replaced goalkeeper Shayan Parekh during the tie-breaker and made two saves which enabled Cathedral pull off a 2-1 victory and regain the Dr Anthony Sequeira Trophy after a gap of one year.

In the tie-breaker, Addhiraj Sippy and Rian Uniyal converted for Cathedral while only Yash Kapadia managed to score for the Mahim school.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

fortmahimfootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Exclusive Interview: Mohammad Azharuddin talks about Virat Kohli's captaincy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words

Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words