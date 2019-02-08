MSSA: Cathedral & John Connon claim U-10 football title

football

In the tie-breaker, Addhiraj Sippy and Rian Uniyal converted for Cathedral while only Yash Kapadia managed to score for the Mahim school

Cathedral & John Connon boys with the MSSA football U-10 trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) skipper Rayess Surti played a stellar role and helped his school emerge champions in the boys U-10 Div I final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

After Cathedral's summit clash against Bombay Scottish (Mahim) finished in a goalless stalemate, Rayess replaced goalkeeper Shayan Parekh during the tie-breaker and made two saves which enabled Cathedral pull off a 2-1 victory and regain the Dr Anthony Sequeira Trophy after a gap of one year.

