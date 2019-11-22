MSSA: Cathedral's Shanaya sizzles with 100m record

Shanaya Irani of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) continued to rule the roost in the sprint events and created another meet record after dashing to victory in the girls U-16 100 metres race of the MSSA inter-school athletics meet at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines on Thursday.

The strongly built Shanaya, who had won 200m gold setting a meet record on the opening day, won by a comfortable distance in 12.3 seconds to pick up her second gold. She once again erased Harita Bhadka's (Udyachal, Vikhroli) record of 25.5 secs set last year.

Kiah Pisat of Gokuldham (Goregaon) won silver in 3.0 sec and Saroj Chawan of Udayachal, with a timing of 13.2 secs, took the bronze.

Ahaan on top

Meanwhile, Jamnabai Narsee's (Juhu) Ahaan Chhatwal won the boys U-16 100m gold in 11.5 secs.

Vinayak Ninave of VPM's Vidya Mandir (Dahisar) bagged the boys U-16 1500m gold as he clocked a time of 5:03.7 secs.

Double for Neel

Neel Kasar of Udayachal (Vikhroli) who had won the boys U-14 80ms hurdles on Wednesday, completed a double winning the 100 metres sprint in 12.0 secs. He was followed by Lyle Nunes of St Mary's SSC (Mazagon) in 12.2 secs and third placed Eldridge Fernandes of St Dominic Savio High School (Andheri) in 12.4 secs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates