MSSA comes up with online sports education workshops

With all sporting activities in the city coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) has planned a series of online sports education workshops for its member schools across 20 sporting disciplines.

The first workshop will be held on September 12 and 13 on hockey. The series will conclude on February 7 with handball. Over 50,000 students from over 2,000 schools participated in MSSA's tournaments last season, and the association is hoping for larger numbers for its online activities that will offer attractive prizes through quiz competitions. "Children are locked up at home and bored. This is an attempt to activate them and keep their competitive spirit alive. The courses will involve some of the country's top sports stars besides referees, umpires, sports psychologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists and other professionals. The idea is to help budding sportspersons understand all the different aspects of their favourite sport," MSSA president, Fr Jude Rodrigues told mid-day.

MSSA treasurer and football secretary, Sebastian Fernandes is expecting at least 200 to 300 children per workshop. "Our sports secretaries have worked hard to plan these workshops. Each session will be for two hours and only on weekends. We are planning to invite some of our top sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Prithvi Shaw, Baichung Bhutia and Godfrey Pereira among others for these workshops. The inaugural workshop on hockey will feature one of Mumbai's promising players, Vinay Valmiki along with Western Australia Hockey Academy coach Jack Rolfe," said Fernandes.

The association's member schools and their players need to register on MSSA's website to participate in these free workshops.

