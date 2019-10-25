MSSA: Contrasting semi-final wins for Stanislaus, Campion

St Stanislaus (Bandra) and Campion (Cooperage) scored contrasting semi-final victories to set up a title clash in the MSSA Cup boys' U-10 inter-school football tournament.

In the first semi-final yesterday, St Stanislaus displayed excellent teamwork and produced a fine collective effort to defeat Universal High School (Dahisar) 7-1 at Azad Maidan.



Dwayne D'Souza led from the front scoring two goals while Vilario Alphonso, Vihan Nage, Raafy Sheikh, Advait Parab and Zidane Fernandes added one goal each for the Bandra side. Dhruv Amola pulled a goal back for the Dahisar lads.

Meanwhile, Campion scored in the first half to take a one-goal lead which they managed to hold on to till the final whistle to overcome a fighting Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0 in the second semi-final. Aurey Carvalho did the star turn for Campion by netting the crucial goal in the 13th minute which sealed the win and ensured their place in the final.

St Stanislaus and Campion School will play the final on Friday at 10.30am.

