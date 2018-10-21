MSSA: Dashing Dev 'tricks AVM to big win against St Francis D'Assisi

football

Arya Vidya Mandir's Yatharth Dev (centre) celebrates a goal against St Francis D'Assisi. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Striker Yatharth Dev notched up a hat-trick, which powered Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) to a comfortable 4-0 win against St Francis D'Assisi (Borivli) in a boys' U-14 Div-II league match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-schools football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Opportunities wasted

The AVM attackers wasted many opportunities in the first period, but managed to produce an improved performance and Yatharth led the way with clinical finishing in the second session. The Juhu side struck four goals during this period to emerge worthy winners.

Aarush Shetty provided AVM with the breakthrough in the 25th minute when his snap shot struck a D'Assisi defender and took a wicked deflection into the net, beating goalkeeper Smit Gupta, who had moved the other way.

Yatharth on fire

Two minutes later, Yatharth cut in from the left flank and chipped over goalkeeper Smit for the second goal. Yatharth struck two more goals in quick succession. In the 34th minute, his powerful shot was blocked by Smit, but he was not quick enough to take care of the rebound and Yatharth swooped on the chance and slotted home from close. After a couple of minutes, the dashing striker scored his third goal from a similar situation to complete his hat-trick. In another match, Colaba Municipal School stunned Don Bosco 'B' (Matunga) 1-0 with Sanju Rathod netting the decisive goal in the 37th minute.

