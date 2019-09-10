MSSA: Dhiti Varma leads St Thomas Academy to maiden U-16 title

The St Thomas Academy girls with chief guest Godfrey Periera (centre) after winning the U-16 title at Cooperage. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Skipper Dhiti Varma led by example and exhibited her versatility and capabilities in great measure. She was instrumental in shaping the fortunes of St Thomas Academy (Goregaon) as they pulled off a remarkable win against Canossa Convent (Mahim) in the MSSA girls U-16 Div-II final at Cooperage yesterday.

The Goregaon schoolgirls snatched a tense 3-2 sudden death win after the match was locked goalless at the end of regulation time and 2-2 after the first set of five penalties each.

"It feels great because this is our maiden title. It's even more sweet for me as this is my last inter-school match," said Dhiti, 14, a Class X student.

In the tie-breaker, Dhiti replaced goalkeeper Dhanshree Vargis and saved four of the six penalties but shot over the goal herself. Ankita Patil, Harsha Talankar and Harshita Panchal scored for St Thomas, while Canossa scored through Bhumika Mane and Aliza Sayyed.

