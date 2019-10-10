MSSA: Don Bosco boys overcome fatigue to enter final

Putting up a courageous and resolute approach, Don Bosco (Matunga) overcame fatigue and did exceptionally well to quash the aspirations of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) by clinching a 1-0 win in the Ahmed Sailor boys' under-16 semi-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Police ground, Parel yesterday.

Don Bosco, the MSSA boys U-16 Div-I champions, playing their fourth match in three days, looked quite exhausted, but they still rose to the challenge and managed to blunt the Scottish attacks before striking late through Shriharsh Palli and come out trumps.

The Matunga lads had participated in the DSO inter-district tournament in Kolhapur and played both the quarter-final and semi-final on Monday itself. They then won the third place match against St Vincent (Pune) on Tuesday morning and returned to Mumbai after a 12-hour bus journey the same night.

Don Bosco's victory was soured a bit as captain Gareen Shah was red-carded for a second offence in the match and Aryaan Jhunjhunwala (double bookings) will miss today's final against Cathedral & John Connon (Fort).

"We all were very tired and it's great that we still managed to win. However, it's not going to be easy to start without Gareen who received a red card and Aryaan," Shriharsh told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates