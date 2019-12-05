MSSA: Don Bosco, Matunga clinch Aga Khan U-16 hockey title

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Don Bosco (Matunga) reaffirmed their hockey supremacy by clinching the top honours in the Junior Aga Khan boys' U-16 knockout inter-school tournament, beating Dr Antonio Da Silva 4-1 in the summit clash at the Sports Authority of India ground, Kandivli on Wednesday.

St Teresa's girls win

Earlier, St Teresa's Convent School (Santacruz) also underlined the superiority by emerging champions in the Smt KG Kalantri girls' U-16 knockout final. St Teresa's beat Carmel of St Joseph's (Malad) 2-1 via the tie-breaker after the match finished in a goalless draw. In the shootout, Hetal Goswami and Sanjana Salunkhe scored for St Teresa's, while only Alreya D'Souza of Carmel of St Joseph managed to beat St Teresa's goalkeeper Riya Poojary, who saved the other four attempts from the Malad girls.

Antonio Da Silva strike early

The victorious St Teresa's Convent School girls

In the boys' finale, interestingly, it was the Antonio Da Silva lads who drew first blood. They stunned the Don Bosco citadel when Yash Yadav scored the opening goal (18th minute) off a fine field effort. The Bosco boys though bounced back strongly with skipper Aryan Pagare converting a penalty corner in the 27th minute. Having drawn level, the Matunga boys continued to mount pressure on the Antonio Da Silva defence and struck two quick goals, through Krish Nandrajog (31st min) and Rohan Pillay (34th min) to wrest complete control of the proceedings. Five minutes later, skipper Aryan scored off a penalty stroke to complete the tally for his side.

