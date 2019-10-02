MSSA football: Aadhya two good for Arya Vidya Mandir

A rejuvenated Aadhya Patel grabbed all the attention with two opportunistic goals, one in each half, to guide VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) to a fluent 2-0 win against Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) in a girls' U-14 Division-I match of the MSSA inter-schools football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

Aadhya was happy to score and play a big role in the win, but was quick to attribute the success to team work. "We worked together as a team. I managed to score only because of my teammates. To be honest, I was a bit low on confidence after I missed two penalties in the last DSO match against AVM [Juhu]. But my mother backed me. She urged me to go out and play with my friends in the locality and that helped regain my confidence," a relieved Aadhya told mid-day.

Aadhya scored the first goal from a melee in the rival danger area in the 12th minute. Then, 10 minutes later, Aadhya was cool and composed as she trapped Saanvi Golia's pass before tapping home the second goal (22nd min). Earlier, Scott Rodrigues scored a brace as Don Bosco (Matunga) beat St Mary's SSC (Mazgaon) 4-0 in a MSSA Ahmed Sailor boys' U-16 knockout tournament. Keith Fernandes and Ninad Kamble scored the other two goals for the Matunga side.

