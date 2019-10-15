MSSA Football: Arhaan Mohla strikes to send Jamnabai Narsee into final

Jamnabai Narsee striker Arhaan Mohla (left) vies for the ball with Holy Family's Luke Fernandes at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) eked out a 1-0 win against Holy Family (Andheri) in a boys' U-14 Division-II semi-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

Striker Arhaan Mohla scored the all-important goal (31st minute). Holy Family enjoyed more of the ball possession and dominated play but lacked coordination inside the rival territory and failed to convert their chances.

Jamnabai's defenders, meanwhile, were dogged as they frustrated the Holy Family attackers. Jamnabai's forwards could only manage a couple of stray counter-attacks and off one such move, they got their goal. Arhaan swooped in on a dipping cross from the left by Vivean Prabhu to net the winner.

Later, St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) rallied from a goal down to beat RN Podar International (Santacruz) 5-2.

St Mary's Lyle Nunes netted a brace, while teammates Dharamraj Pardeshi, Anwar Ansari and Sarvesh Mane added one each. Podar scored through Jaden Jimmy and Vissav Garg.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates