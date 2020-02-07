Search

MSSA Football: Campion, Cathedral emerge champions

Updated: Feb 07, 2020, 07:57 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Cooperage lads win U-8 title, while Rian helps Fort side clinch U-10 crown.

The victorious Campion U-8 team at the Dr Antonio Da Silva High School turf ground, Dadar yesterday
Campion (Cooperage) encountered mixed fortune as their U-8 team emerged champions while the U-10 side stumbled at the final hurdle at the MSSA inter-school football tournaments on Thursday.

In the boys U-8 Div-I final, Campion snatched a close 1-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Mahim) at the Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School turf ground, Dadar. The Campion youngsters completed a grand double, as they had earlier won the knockout championship.

Cathedral & John Connon's U-10 boys after beating Campion in the final yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera
On the adjacent ground, Campion's senior team suffered a 1-3 defeat to arch-rivals Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the boys U-10 Div-I summit clash. Cathedral & John Connon also dashed Campion's hopes of winning a double here too, as they had previously won the knockout event.

Campion's Priaan Kantawal scored the decisive winner from a direct free-kick in the second half. His long-range shot beat Bombay Scottish goalkeeper Manas Mishra all ends up. "I'm happy to have scored the winning goal for my team. I had another chance to score from another free-kick but missed," Priaan casually told mid-day.

Meanwhile, Cathedral captain Rian Uniyal was instrumental in all three goals in the U-12 final. Zahaan Mistry tapped in the opener off Rian's corner kick following which Rian notched up a fine brace—both from long-range efforts. Aarav Agarwal scored Campion's lone goal.

