MSSA Football: Cathedral two good in U-10 final

football

In the tie-breaker, after a goalless draw, Campion goalkeeper Aarav Agarwal did a tremendous job by pulling off three consecutive saves

Champs Cathedral & John Connon 'A'. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) clinched the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-10 boys' football knockout title with a thrilling 2-1 win via penalty shootout in the final against Campion 'A' (Cooperage) at Azad Maidan yesterday.

In the tie-breaker, after a goalless draw, Campion goalkeeper Aarav Agarwal did a tremendous job by pulling off three consecutive saves. The Cooperage outfit were leading 1-0 after three attempts with only skipper Sumer Singh hitting the target.

Niall, Krishiv on target

However, Niall Goghavala and Krishiv Mago successfully converted the last two attempts for the Fort side to complete the win.Earlier, the Cooperage team started with an aggressive intent that saw them penetrating into the penalty area consistently.

Despite receiving a few goal-scoring opportunities, they failed to convert any.If the first-half belonged to Campion 'A', the second essay saw a dominating show by Cathedral and John Connon.

Cathedral's strategy

"Our strategy was to play defensively in the first-half, tire the opposition and then play aggressively in the next part of the game," said Cathedral coach Deepak Narwade.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates