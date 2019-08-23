MSSA Football: Double roles and goals

football

Goalkeeper Brooklyn, defender Daksh play as strikers, scoring a hat-trick each as DY Patil International (Worli) beat Raigad Military School (Andheri) 7-1

DY Patil International and Raigad Military players battle for possession during the MSSA U-16 Div-IV tie at Bandra yesterday. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

Make shift strikers Brooklyn Robinson and Daksh Sojitra, both 15, hogged the spotlight as they exhibited their versatility by scoring a hat-trick each to power DY Patil International School (Worli) to a 7-1 win over Raigad Military School (Andheri) in a boys' U-16 Division-IV match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra yesterday.

The tall, lanky Brooklyn is the regular goalkeeper while the sturdy Daksh manages the defence when they represent Kenkre FC in the AIFF I-League Youth competition. The duo proved that they are equally proficient as strikers as they shared six of the seven goals yesterday, while Aarav Shroff added one to complete the tally. Dhruv Bhariya netted the lone goal for the Military school boys. Daksh had scored all six goals in his school's 6-0 win against Cardinal Gracias School (Bandra) in the previous match.



DY Patil International strikers Brooklyn Robinson and Daksh Sojitra are all smiles yesterday

Coach Hanzel Fernandes explained the change of roles for both his players. "Both Brooklyn and Daksh are capable of playing in any position. We have another good goalkeeper in Ryan Choksi so that has given me the option of playing Brooklyn upfront. Our defence is good too which means I have the liberty to play Daksh in the forwardline," said Fernandes.

Brooklyn said he took up goalkeeping after his father, model and actor Marc Robinson, who has previously represented Delhi University and currently plays as goalkeeper of the Abhishek Bachchan-led All-Stars football team. "I got attracted to football after watching dad play. Like dad, I too enjoy the role of a goalkeeper. I feel it's an important job because the build-up of play happens from me. Also, since I'm the only one who can see what's happening across the ground at all time, accordingly I can help my defenders and the other teammates," explained Brooklyn.

The well-built Daksh believes that his power has helped him score nine goals in just two games. "As a defender, I have powerful shots and that has helped me to score goals as a striker," said Daksh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates