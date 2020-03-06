MSSA Football: Hiranandani are heroes!

The victorious Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) team pose with the U-10 trophy in Bandra on Wednesday

Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) played aggressively and did well to convert the chances that came their way to record a satisfying 3-1 win over a spirited St Stanislaus High School 'B' (Bandra) in the boys under-10 final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza Turf, Bandra on Wednesday.

The Powai lads faced quite a challenge from the Bandra youngsters but fought hard to come out trumps.

Hiranandani strikers Dhruv Mande, Prehaan Shetty and Srinath S, struck a goal each to complete the win, while St Stanislaus pulled one back through captain Zidane Fernandes's efforts.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's 'A' (Malad) defeated Aditya Birla 'A' (Tardeo) 7-6 via the tie-breaker after the scores were tied four-all in the high-scoring third place tie.

