Search

MSSA Football: Hiranandani are heroes!

Updated: Mar 06, 2020, 07:49 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Powai school register 3-1 win over St Stanislaus 'B' to win MSSA U-10 title.

The victorious Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) team pose with the U-10 trophy in Bandra on Wednesday
The victorious Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) team pose with the U-10 trophy in Bandra on Wednesday

Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) played aggressively and did well to convert the chances that came their way to record a satisfying 3-1 win over a spirited St Stanislaus High School 'B' (Bandra) in the boys under-10 final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza Turf, Bandra on Wednesday.

The Powai lads faced quite a challenge from the Bandra youngsters but fought hard to come out trumps.

Hiranandani strikers Dhruv Mande, Prehaan Shetty and Srinath S, struck a goal each to complete the win, while St Stanislaus pulled one back through captain Zidane Fernandes's efforts.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's 'A' (Malad) defeated Aditya Birla 'A' (Tardeo) 7-6 via the tie-breaker after the scores were tied four-all in the high-scoring third place tie.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK