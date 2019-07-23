MSSA football: St Stanislaus skipper Jaffer Mansoori strikes in style

football

Stanislaus skipper Mansoori finishes off a corner cross with a fine half-volley to take Bandra boys into the semi-finals with 1-0 victory over St Mary's ICSE

Jaden Irani (right) of Cathedral & John Connon tries to get past Sahil Achrekar of Army Public School (Colaba) during their MSSA U-16 Div-I quarter-final at Cooperage yesterday. Jaden scored the only goal of the match as Cathedral won 1-0. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Akshay Jagtap

Leading from the front, skipper Jaffer Mansoori dished out an impressive performance to help St Stanislaus enter the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys U-16 Div-I football tournament with a solitary goal win over St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) at Cooperage yesterday.

After a goalless first half, Jaffer broke the deadlock in style. In the 31st minute, he received a corner kick from teammate Shayne D'Costa and executed a neat half-volley finish into the goal. Jaffer, who showcased some good dribbling skills and beat the opposition defence often, should have scored a couple of goals more, but missed out.



St Stanislaus skipper Jaffer Mansoori

Stanislaus coach Roy Fernandes heaped praise on his captain but also mentioned that he needed to fine-tune his finishing skills. "He has got good speed. The only problem is his finishing. He has to improve on that. Today, had he finished better, he could have scored four goals. He probably gets a little impatient in front of goal," said Fernandes.

Stanislaus will face Bombay Scottish (Mahim) in the semi-final on Wednesday. The Mahim outfit beat Christ Church (Byculla) 5-4 via the tie-breaker yesterday after the match finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

The Scottish lads conceded an own-goal after which Ayaan Mishra drew parity to ensure the match ended 1-1. In the tie-breaker, Ayaan, Arihaan Das, Craig Daniel and Jadon Collins scored for Scottish, only Ahmed Khan, Hriday Gemawat and Mohammed Jasdanwala converted from the spot for Christ Church.

Earlier, in another quarter-final, Ninad Kamble scored to help Don Bosco (Matunga) beat St Pius X (Mulund) 1-0. The Matunga team will play Cathedral and John Connon in the semis. Cathedral beat Army Public School (Colaba) 1-0, with captain Jaden Irani scored the match-winner.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates