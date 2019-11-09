MSSA Football: Stuti stars in AVM's win over Jamnabai

Captain Stuti Kothari led by example and played an inspirational role by scoring a brace which enabled Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) escape to a narrow 2-1 win over a determined Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) in a girls' under-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Arya Vidya Mandir and Jamnabai Narsee were locked goalless at the end of the first half. On resumption, Arya Vidya Mandir succeeded in getting the breakthrough when Stuti, with a long essay, drilled the ball past Jamnabai goalkeeper Rutvi Bhuta.

Jamnabai got the equaliser when Annanya Desai found the back of the net from a swift counter-attack. A couple of minutes later, Stuti scored the second goal through an individual effort to secure Arya Vidya Mandir's victory.

Later, striker Adelia Picardo showed her goal-scoring prowess by striking the first three goals in leading Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) to a 4-0 win over JB Petit (Fort).

Cassandra D'Mello scored the fourth goal for the Bandra schoolgirls.

