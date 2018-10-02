MSSA girls' U-16: Mother scores, daughters win

football

Mum Nilufer Mistry's undying support helps her adopted twins Suruchi, Suniti excel for Convent of Jesus and Mary

Nilufer Mistry with adopted twins Suruchi (left) and Suniti at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Like any anxious mother, Nilufer Mistry was excited watching from the sidelines her twin daughters Suruchi and Suniti playing a football match for Convent of Jesus and Mary School (Fort). Nilufer jumped with joy when Suruchi scored the first goal which inspired her school to a 4-0 win over St Joseph's (Malad) in a MSSA girls' U-16 Div-II pre-quarter-final play-off at Azad Maidan yesterday. Shloka Gupta, Mariya Cementwala and Sakshi Jain scored the other three goals for the winners.

A close bond

The close bonding between Nilufer and her girls, 14, proves that love has no boundaries — Nilufer, a spinster, is very close to her adopted daughters. "I was the only child to my parents. Since, I am unmarried, and after my dad passed away, I decided to adopt. It was like a blessing when the two girls came into my life. They were three years and six months old when I took them under my care from Orissa in 2008. I feel very privileged to be the mother of two beautiful girls," said Nilufer, a freelance Japanese interpreter and tourist guide, who has put her career on hold to look after her daughters.

Suruchi and Suniti are both doing well in sports thanks to the mother's whole-hearted support. "I am very proud of my girls. I fully support them in sports and give them all the freedom. When I was young, my mother would keep telling me not to do this and not to do that, but I want my girls to go out and play and reach great heights. I want them to climb every peak possible," said Nilufer going on to proudly mention that Suruchi is also good in athletics and has been voted the 'Best Athlete' of her school for many years.

Suniti, is a bit reserved, but is keen on singing and being a ballerina. "I am learning ballet at the Bella Academy, which is collaboration with the Royal Academy of Dance, London. I have completed the pre-primary, primary and the first four levels and I'm currently doing the fifth level, which involves dancing on the tip of my toes," said Suniti, a huge Justin Bieber fan.

'Thank you, mom'

Both girls are grateful to have Nilufer as their mother. "We are thankful to be blessed with a new life and proud to be taken care of by a mother who is very nice. She is caring, funny and playful," said Suniti, the elder of the two girls. Suruchi meanwhile, asked her mother to treat them to sizzlers for lunch since they had won their match. Nilufer couldn't say no.

