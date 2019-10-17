MSSA: Goalie Shayaan Parekh shines as Cathedral win 1-0

Goalkeeper Shayaan Parekh, 10, hogged the limelight with another impressive performance to help Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1-0 in the MSSA Cup boys U-12 quarter-final match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Shayaan's teammate Ramit Shorewala netted the winner in the 15th minute. Thereafter, Scottish made efforts to cancel out Cathedral's advantage, but found Shayaan a hard nut to crack. "I used to play as a forward for JBCN International (Parel). But, after I joined Cathedral & John Connon last year, I opted to play in goal as I believe the goalkeeper's role is most important," Shayaan told mid-day.

Later, St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 2-1 in another quarter-final. Aman Khan and Shawn Todiwalla were on target with a goal each to secure St Mary's victory, while Don Bosco got their lone goal through Rudra Yerunkar.



Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam (centre) yesterday

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan watched his son AbRam play in Dhirubhai Ambani's (BKC) 4-0 win over Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) in a boys U-8 tie. Shiveer Mahtani, Nikhil Agrawal, Aarit Gopalkrishnan and Viivaan Sriniwsan scored a goal each.

