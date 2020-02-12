MSSA Handball: A win-win scenario!

The victorious St Joseph's (Wadala) U-12 team with their trophy at Azad Maidan on Monday. Pics/ Suresh Karkera

Vibgyor ICSE (Goregaon) and Vibgyor High (Malad), won the boys U-8 and boys U-10 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's (Wadala) clinched the boys U-12 crown. In the U-8 final, Ridhit Poojari scored all the four goals in leading Vibgyor ICSE to a 4-2 win over Pawar Public School (Kandivli). Divit Vaghani struck both the goals for Pawar Public school.

In the U-10 summit clash, Vibgyor High were locked in an engrossing battle with Don Bosco International (Matunga). There was not much to separate the two teams and the result was decided in the second extra time period, 7-6 in favour of Vibgyor High.

The Vibgyor High (Malad) boys with their U-10 winners trophy

The match finished at five-all and the scores stayed tied at 6-6 in the first extra time, before Vibgyor earned a penalty at the death of the second extra time and attacker Vihaan Shetty kept his cool to convert and snatch a tense win for his school. Vihaan scored four goals and Jash Thard scored three, while Rajveer Obane struck five goals. Dhiaan Sheth chipped in with one for Don Bosco.

St Joseph's (Wadala) combined well and overcame Gokuldham 'A' (Goregaon) 6-4 in the under-12 final.

The jubilant Vibgyor ICSE boys after their U-8 title triumph

Shardul Mandwe, Aaron Serrao and Kunal Chonkar all scored a brace each to seal St Joseph's win, while Ankit Sharma struck two and Divyansh Chokhani and Nischith Nairi got one each for the Gokuldham boys.

