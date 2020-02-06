MSSA Handball: Ananya Jain's goal-scoring heroics help Vibgyor enter quarters

Ananya Jain played an inspirational role by scoring a total of 10 goals in three matches, which helped Vibgyor High (Malad) finish with a convincing all-win record in Group-C and qualify for the quarter-finals of the girls under-12 of the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

In the first match, Ananya scored four goals as Vibgyor defeated DG Ketan International School 'A' (Malad) 8-0.

Later, Ananya, who received good support from pivot player Saranya Tibrewal, once again showed her shooting prowess scoring another four goals as they blanked PG Garodia School ICSE (Ghatkopar) 6-0 for the second win.

In the third group match against Don Bosco International (Matunga), Ananya was rested in the first half.

But, after she came in the second period, she maintained her scoring touch and fired in two goals to steer her school to a 6-1 win and seal their place in the Last-8.

Saranya, Tvisha Panda, Pranjal Yadav and Athiraa contributed with the other four goals.

Meanwhile, Trisha Adani scored the lone for the Don Bosco girls' who failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"I am looking forward to the next round and I'm confident that we will work hard and win the remaining matches to reach the final. We won the silver medal in the girls under-10 in 2018, but this time we will give it our best shot as we want to do better by winning the gold," Ananya, a Class VI student told mid-day.

In the boys competition, Vibgyor High (Malad) and Don Bosco International (Matunga) scored two wins each in Group-H and Group-B respectively and progressed to the quarter-finals.

