MSSA Handball: Jaskirat Singh Arora, Aditya Tiwari help Ryan International enter final

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 07:57 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Jaskirat, the spearhead in Ryan International's attack line, showed good coordination with his teammates to create openings in the rival defence, creating goals at regular intervals

Ryan International's Jaskirat Singh Arora (left) in action against St JosephÃ¢Â€Â™s at Azad Maidan. Pics/ Suresh Karkera

The combined efforts of attacker Jaskirat Singh Arora and dependable goalkeeper Aditya Tiwari saw Ryan International School (Chembur) score a shock 8-1 win over defending champions St Joseph's High School (Wadala) in a boys U-14 semi-final of the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Jaskirat, the spearhead in Ryan International's attack line, showed good coordination with his teammates to create openings in the rival defence, creating goals at regular intervals. The dashing Jaskirat, with four goals, led Ryan's charge while an alert goalkeeper Aditya proved to be a hard nut to crack for the St Joseph's lads. He showed good anticipation and excellent reflexes as he blocked numerous rival attempts, allowing just one ball to slip through his defences. Jaskirat's teammates
Viviaan Sanghani and Kuvam Chaudhary contributed with two goals each. St Joseph's lone goal was scored by Deep Kadam.

In the second semi-final, Gokuldham (Goregaon) beat Indian Education Society (Charkop) 8-4.

In the girls' U-14 semi-finals, JB Vachha (Dadar) beat Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 9-2, while Vibgyor High ICSE (Goregaon) got the better of Lakshdham (Goregaon) 7-4.

