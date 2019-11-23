MSSA: Harshita Shetty sets new meet record in discus throw

Harshita Shetty of Lokhandwala Foundation (Kandivli) held centrestage setting the lone meet record on the concluding day of the MSSA inter-school athletics meet on Friday. The strongly built Harshita won the girls under-16 discus throw gold when she flung the disc to a distance of 34.73 metres, and shattered the previous record of 34.68mts set by Anushi Desai of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) in 2011, at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines.

Ahaan Chhatwal of Jamnabai Narsee International School (Juhu) won the Jal D. Pardivala Trophy for the fastest senior boy (under-16) athlete of the meet, while the M.Y. Sidiki Memorial Trophy for the fastest senior girl of the meet went to Shanaya Irani of Cathedral and John Cannon School (Fort).

Meanwhile, Shanaya and Saroj Chawan of Udayachal School (Vikhroli), both with 10 points each shared the Individual Champions award for senior girls under-16. There was also a tie for the senior boys Individual Championship award and it was shared by Kush N Shah of Children's Academy ICSE (Malad) and Ahaan Chhatwal, both with 13 points.

Neel Kasar of Udayachal School (Vikhroli) with a tally of 15 points bagged the Late D.B. Puthran Trophy awarded to the Individual Champion in the intermediate boys’ under-14 category. The corresponding award for girls was shared by Pristal D’Souza of St. Francis High School (Borivali), Roma Tandel of Mary Immaculate Girls High School (Borivali) and Siya Sawant of Lakshdham High School (Goregaon), all three finishing with the same number of 10 points each.

Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) with an aggregate tally of 137 points clinched the Alex Vaz Trophy awarded to the overall champions.

The Tata Challenge Shield presented to the overall champions in the boys’ category went to St. Domnic Savio High School (Andheri) who accumulated 84 points, while Mary Immaculate Girls High School (Borivali) with 54 points claimed the Jehangir Pestonji Pardivala Trophy awarded to overall winner in the girls category.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates