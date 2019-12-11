MSSA: Hetal Goswami scores 20 goals, but MSSA have no records!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hetal Goswami, 13, of St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz) has enjoyed reading about India hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's wizardry at the Olympics and other major tournaments in her history books. And on Tuesday, she was thrilled to turn on the same magic on the hockey field, scoring 20 goals in her team's 23-0 win over Rustomjee (Dahisar) in a MSSA girls U-14 match at the SAI ground, Kandivli.

Hetal was also a member of her school's U-16 team and scored nine goals earlier this season. "I capitalised on the openings created by my teammates; they provided the best passes," she said.

Unfortunately, MSSA were unable to verify if Hetal's feat is an inter-school record. MSSA General Secretary, Esmero Figueiredo, said that there were no hockey records maintained. When asked how come MSSA's cricket committee has all the statistics of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments, he replied, "That's cricket. They keep all the scores but other sports committees are not as organised. I will take up this issue with the MSSA executive committee."

