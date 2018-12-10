MSSA Hockey: Amos's hat-trick guides St Stanislaus into final

other-sports

Amos Mathew of St Stanislaus at SAI, Kandivli yesterday

St Stanislaus (Bandra) dished out a fluent performance to hand Don Bosco (Matunga) a 4-0 defeat in the boys' U-16 Div I semi-final of the MSSA-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivli yesterday.

Aggressive centre-forward Amos Mathew, with fine finishing skills, scored from three field efforts to notch up a brilliant hat-trick, while Saurabh Mayekar converted a penalty corner to complete the margin of victory.

The Stanislaus players exhibited good stickwork and ball control as they worked in unison and dominated the match from the outset. They launched a series of raids on the rival citadel and did not allow the Bosco boys to settle down. Had they capitalised on the chances inside the opening 10 minutes, Stanislaus could have won by a more handsome margin.

Earlier in the second semi-final, Children's Academy (Malad) scored an identical 4-0 win against Our Lady of Dolours (Marine Lines). Vedant Desai netted a brace, while Rhythm Mariminar and Dharia Dasidara netted one each to secure Children's Academy's win. Stanislaus and Children's Academy will meet in the final today.

