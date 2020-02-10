MSSA Hockey: Bosco boys champs

The victorious Don Bosco U-12 hockey team with the Walter D'Souza trophy at SAI, Kandivli on Saturday

Don Bosco (Matunga) got the better of arch-rivals St Stanislaus (Bandra) 2-0 in the boys U-12 final to clinch the Walter D'Souza trophy in the MSSA inter-school league-cum-knockout hockey tournament, at the Sports Authority of India ground, Kandivli on Saturday.

Both teams played some positive, attacking hockey and there were a couple of goal-scoring chances at either end early on but both teams missed out.

The Matunga school boys however, came up with the better performance on the day. They did well to break down the opposition defence and capitalise on their chances late in the first half to score two quick goals.

Swayam Gangurde fired Don Bosco in front before Arya Kambli doubled their lead by scoring the second.

The Don Bosco lads thereafter defended resolutely in the second session and denied the Stanislaus boys from scoring.

Earlier, Dr Antonio Da Silva 'A' (Dadar) got the better of Dr Antonio Da Silva 'B' 2-0 in the third-place match. Arnav Desai and Sufiyaan Attar scored a goal each for the winners.

