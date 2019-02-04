MSSA Hockey: Bosco, St Teresa's rule

other-sports

Matunga school beat Stanislaus 2-1, while Santacruz outfit down St Joseph's Convent 2-0 to clinch the boys and girls U-14 Div I crowns respectively

St Teresa's girls with their winnerÃ¢Â€Â™s medals. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Don Bosco (Matunga) and St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz)were crowned champions after winning the boys and girls U-14 Div I titles respectively in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the St Stanislaus ground, Bandra on Friday.

In the boys final, Don Bosco broke St Stanislaus' dominance in schools hockey as they snatched a 2-1 victory. Earlier, St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz) scored once in each half to blank St Joseph's Convent (Malad) 2-0 in the girls final. Tanvi Pandhare and Riya Rane scored a goal each for the victors. The Santacruz school girls completed a grand double as their senior team had won the girls U-16 title.



The victorious Don Bosco boys team with the MSSA hockey U-14 Div I trophy at the St Stanislaus ground, Bandra on Friday

The boys final witnessed an engrossing tussle for supremacy. Don Bosco, after a couple of attempts, scored from their second corner. Atharv Bandekar's hit from the top of the circle deflected to Yashas More, who tapped past Stanislaus goalkeeper Fehed Shaikh in the 14th minute and gave Bosco a 1-0 lead at the break.

After switching sides, Don Bosco doubled their lead. Aditya Kabre worked his way down the right and passed to Shaurya Vagyani, who swiftly slapped the ball past goalkeeper Fehed in the 23rd minute.

The second goal proved to be a perfect wake-up call for Stanislaus. But for all their efforts they managed just one goal scored by Shaad Sayyed in the 30th minute. Don Bosco's defenders Yashas and Ayush Chavan put up a dogged display and did not allow Stanislaus to score any more goals and emerged champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates