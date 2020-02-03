MSSA Hockey: St Stanislaus lift U-14 Fr Donnelly Cup

St Stanislaus High School reconfirmed their superiority over Don Bosco High School (Matunga) by recording a third consecutive victory in as many hockey finals.

The Bandra school boys struck a decisive winning goal in the fourth quarter to overcome their arch-rivals from Matunga by a narrow 1-0 margin and lift the Fr Donnelly Cup MSSA boys U-14 knockout hockey title at the Sports Authority of India ground, Kandivli on Saturday.

Defending champions St Stanislaus owe their success to goalkeeper Adrian Braganza, who saved the day for the team and Kenan Pereira, who flicked home the crucial winner.

The Stanislaus lads had earlier defeated Don Bosco 3-0 via the penalty shootout to win the MSSA inter-school league for the St Andrew's Challenge Shield in December. Then, recently they got the better of Don Bosco 2-1 in the Bombay Republicans SC-organised BK Mohite Memorial tournament.

The latest summit clash once again was close tussle between two fierce competitors and there was not much to separate the teams.

Although, St Stanislaus enjoyed more of the ball possession, Don Bosco had the better chances and also earned over half a dozen penalty corners. But poor finishing let them down as they were unable to beat Stanislaus goalkeeper Adrian, who displayed some quick reflexes and fine anticipation to block the rival attackers time and again.

After a goalless 35 minutes, St Stanislaus broke the deadlock when Kenan, who was ideally positioned, neatly deflected home Jayden Pereira's long hit from the left, drawing a loud applause from his bench.

Earlier, in the third-place match, Children's Academy (Malad) got the better of Don Bosco (Borivli) 1-0 with Moksh Kubadia scoring the winner.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates