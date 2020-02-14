MSSA Hockey: Stanislaus supreme

The winning St Stanislaus High School 'A' U-12 hockey team pose with the Vijay Raheja Trophy at Sports Authority of India, Kandivli ground yesterday

St Stanislaus 'A' (Bandra) lifted the Vijay Raheja Trophy, defeating Don Bosco International (Matunga) 3-2 via the penalty shootout in the boys' U-12 final of the MSSA inter-school knockout hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli on Thursday.

The Don Bosco International team, formed just three years ago, gave a good account of themselves and played with plenty of confidence in their maiden inter-school final. Don Bosco's goalkeeper Savion Nadar was brilliant under the bar and brought off some timely saves to ensure his citadel remained intact during normal play.

Savion was alert throughout and got into perfect positions to deny the Stanislaus attackers from finding the net from clear goal-scoring chances, ensuring the match ended goalless.

In the subsequent shootout, however, he was a bit unfortunate and was finally beaten by the Stanislaus players who successfully converted from three of their five attempts.

Dann Extross, Skye D'Costa and Nathan Michael showed strong nerves and kept their cool to beat goalkeeper Savion and seal Stanislaus's win.

On the other hand, the Don Bosco players seemed tense as only Sarthak Jadhav and Akshit Ranka managed to beat Stanislaus goalkeeper Joshua D'Souza, who effected two fine saves.

Stanislaus had lost to Don Bosco High School (Matunga) in the MSSA League recently.

