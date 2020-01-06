MSSA: Ibrahim stars in Kohinoor International's 1-0 win

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Striker Ibrahim Kitekar, 11, was instrumental in Kohinoor International (Kurla) clinching a 1-0 win against Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Charitable International (BJPC) (Charni Road) in a boys U-12 Div-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Ibrahim showed good understanding with his teammates as they exchanged passes to create openings. From one such move, Ibrahim struck the winning goal in the second half, which ensured Kohinoor International emerge victors by a solitary goal margin. In the sixth minute, Ibrahim trapped a pass at the edge of the area and chipped over an advancing BJPC goalkeeper Mihir Rathod to the top corner and broke into wild celebrations with his teammates.

“I am happy to score the goal and help the school win. But, I am also disappointed as I wasted quite a few chances and we could have won by a big margin. After scoring the goal, I was presented with another chance, but I shot over and we just won 1-0,” Ibrahim told mid-day. Earlier, Kendriya Vidyalaya (IIT Powai) got the better of Anjuman Allana English (CST) by a 3-1 score line.

Striker Vansh Rawat scored the first goal for Kendriya Vidyalaya before Disheet Anand and Aaryan Jadiyar chipped in with one each to complete the winning margin. Mohd Ali Shakir netted the lone goal for Anjuman Allana.

Later, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Malad) romped to comfortable 3-1 win against Airport High School (Ville Parle).

The Malad lads scored through Mikhail Kazi, Namit Shah and Shlok Pujari, while Akash Bhagodi scored the only goal for the losing team.

