MSSA: JB Vachha girls retain U-16 crown

JB Vachha (Dadar) underlined their handball supremacy by retaining the MSSA girls U-16 title with a 9-7 win over Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) in an exciting final at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

Both teams were locked in an engrossing tussle for top honours with the scores running close throughout the summit clash. Vachha's ace forward Tanvi Bhansali shaped the fortunes of her side by scoring five goals, while teammate Shreeya Mudur scored a brace and Dia Shah and Nili Jain chipped in with a goal each.

Gokuldham got their goals through Aditri Singh, who score thrice, and Kshamya Singh and Anavi Ladha who contributed two goals each.

Vachha skipper Dia attributed the title to a total team effort. "We worked hard and did well to retain the title for the second successive year. We are the same bunch of players, who had won the U-14 title too [in 2017]," Dia told mid-day.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's (Wadala) regained the boys U-16 title with a 17-10 win over Ryan International. St Joseph's Ayaan Shaikh scored seven goals, while skipper Parth Ranka notched up five and Ayush More scored a brace. Chinmay Sawant, Abhishek Jungari and Shrot Gupta got a goal each. For Ryan, Rishabh Chopra and Hans Pherwani scored five and four goals respectively while Tanish Somani got one.

