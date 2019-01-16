MSSA Judo: Parth, Arya win U-14 judo gold

other-sports

Having got through two tough first-round encounters, Parth put up a determined fight in the final to overcome Harshwardhan Puthran of Vibgyor School (Malad)

Parth Solanki with his gold medal. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Parth Solanki, 13, of BJPC School (Charni Road) produced consistent performances to bag the gold medal in the boys' U-14 (below-50 kg category) of the MSSA inter-school judo championships at the DSO Complex in Dharavi yesterday.

Having got through two tough first-round encounters, Parth put up a determined fight in the final to overcome Harshwardhan Puthran of Vibgyor School (Malad). In the boys U-14 (below-44 kg) final, Arya Potdar of Janki Devi School (Andheri) won gold, beating Aryan Rathode of Vigbyor (Goregaon). Among the girls, Dhun Dhoshi of Swadhyay Bhavan (Matunga) overcame a spirited challenge from Raunika Arora in a tough U-8 below-21 kg final.

