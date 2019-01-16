MSSA Judo: Parth, Arya win U-14 judo gold
Having got through two tough first-round encounters, Parth put up a determined fight in the final to overcome Harshwardhan Puthran of Vibgyor School (Malad)
Parth Solanki, 13, of BJPC School (Charni Road) produced consistent performances to bag the gold medal in the boys' U-14 (below-50 kg category) of the MSSA inter-school judo championships at the DSO Complex in Dharavi yesterday.
Having got through two tough first-round encounters, Parth put up a determined fight in the final to overcome Harshwardhan Puthran of Vibgyor School (Malad). In the boys U-14 (below-44 kg) final, Arya Potdar of Janki Devi School (Andheri) won gold, beating Aryan Rathode of Vigbyor (Goregaon). Among the girls, Dhun Dhoshi of Swadhyay Bhavan (Matunga) overcame a spirited challenge from Raunika Arora in a tough U-8 below-21 kg final.
