MSSA: Kabir Shah saves the day for Campion

Kabir Shah played the perfect foil and made a crucial save in the penalty shootout as Campion 'A' (Cooperage) managed to overcome Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 6-5 via the tie-breaker in a MSSA Cup boys U-12 quarter-final of the inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

Ishan Lehry scored the opening goal to give the Campion boys the lead before Agrim Shukla netted the equaliser for Jamnabai to take the match into the tie-breaker.

After both schools converted from the first four attempts, the energetic Kabir was entrusted with the responsibility of standing in the goal and he did not disappoint his coaches. He blocked Viaan Shah's attempt from the fifth spot-kick to give Campion the edge. Campion's regular goalkeeper Mufaddal Eran then stepped up to take their fifth spot-kick and calmly converted to trigger wild celebration in the Campion camp. There was more joy for Campion School as their 'B' team also tasted success, defeating St Anne's (Malad) 2-0 in another quarter-final match at Azad Maidan. Agastya Nair and Ayaan Khan scored a goal each for the Campion side.



Campion boys celebrate their win

Meanwhile, striker Ferdinand Kezhake struck twice as Don Bosco (Matunga) beat Christ Church (Byculla) 2-1. Ash Fernandes got the lone goal for Christ Church. In another match, St Stanislaus (Bandra) blanked Bombay Scottish 3-0. Striker Caleb Fernandes scored a brace for Stanislaus while Sharv Kamdekar added the third goal for the Bandra boys.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates