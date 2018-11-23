MSSA Knockout: Cathedral & John Connon clinch U-14 title

Nov 23, 2018, 07:46 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Rahul first scored the opening goal (14th minute) with a long range effort and then provided the assist as Kabir Chawla tapped in the second

MSSA Knockout: Cathedral & John Connon clinch U-14 title
The Cathedral & John Connon players with the MSSA U-14 Utpal Sanghvi trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Attacking midfielder Rahul Madgavkar, 13, played an inspirational role to help Cathedral & John Connon's (Fort) beat St Stanislaus 2-0 in the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 inter-school knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Rahul first scored the opening goal (14th minute) with a long range effort and then provided the assist as Kabir Chawla tapped in the second. Earlier, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) recovered from a 0-1 first-half deficit to beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 3-2 in the third-place match.

Joshua Mendes scored twice while Ramit Mitra added the third goal for St Mary's. For Scottish, Tanmay Kakkar and Craig Daniel scored a goal each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

footballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK