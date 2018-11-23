MSSA Knockout: Cathedral & John Connon clinch U-14 title

football

The Cathedral & John Connon players with the MSSA U-14 Utpal Sanghvi trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Attacking midfielder Rahul Madgavkar, 13, played an inspirational role to help Cathedral & John Connon's (Fort) beat St Stanislaus 2-0 in the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 inter-school knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Rahul first scored the opening goal (14th minute) with a long range effort and then provided the assist as Kabir Chawla tapped in the second. Earlier, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) recovered from a 0-1 first-half deficit to beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 3-2 in the third-place match.

Joshua Mendes scored twice while Ramit Mitra added the third goal for St Mary's. For Scottish, Tanmay Kakkar and Craig Daniel scored a goal each.

