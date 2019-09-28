MSSA: Kyra Pallod scores all-important goal for Jamnabai Narsee School

Kyra Pallod was the star performer as she struck the decisive winner, which paved the way for Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) to score a narrow 1-0 win against Bombay International School (Tardeo) in a girls under-14 Division-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament, at Cooperage yesterday.

The match was evenly balanced and there was not much to separate the two sides. However, the Jamnabai girls, who displayed better teamwork, held a slight edge over their rivals from Tardeo and had more attempts at goal. Jamnabai scored immediately on resumption when Kyra latched on to Siddhi Bhandarkar's assist and then kept the ball under control before shooting past Bombay International goalkeeper Maya Broacha in the 21st minute of the 40-minute match.

Later, VCM Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) beat Apostolic Convent (Bandra) 2-0.

