MSSA: Mahi Kalyankar scores two in BJPC's 2-0 win v Bombay Scottish

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mahi Kalyankar delivered the goods for BJPC High School (Charni Road) by scoring both the goals, which earned them a 2-0 win against Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) in a girls' under-12 Division-II match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Dashing forward Mahi pounced on an early opening to slot home the first goal in the third minute of the 40-minute encounter. The girls from the Mahim school did well to put up a fight and managed to create a few chances to strike back, but they were unable to convert those opportunities and failed to open their account.

The energetic Mahi showed that she had sufficient fuel in the tank as she scored from another snap effort in the 38th minute to ensure her team emerged victors.

Big victory for Gundecha

In the first match of the day, a charged up Gundecha Foundation (Kandivli) proved too strong for Ryan International (Chembur) as they recorded a thumping 15-0 win. Leading Gundecha's charge to victory was captain Radhika Vyas who played a significant role by hammering home seven goals. Her teammate Tanvi Parida contributed with four goals and Shriya Satam added two. Prapti Dalal and Tvisha Sharma chipped in with one apiece to round off the winning tally.

Close win for Thakur Public

In a closely contested encounter, Thakur Public School (Kandivli) prevailed over SM Shetty HS (Powai) by a fighting 2-1 margin. Nishtha Nirmal and Aashna Varma scored one goal apiece for the winning school, while Mahika Tiwari netted the lone goal for

the losers.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates