MSSA: Make that a double

Aarav Agarwal demonstrated his versatility and played a significant role by making three crucial saves in the penalty shootout that enabled Campion School (Coooperage) snatch a 3-2 win via tie-breaker against St Stanislaus (Bandra) in the MSSA Cup boys U-10 final at Azad Maidan yesterday.

This is the second title for Campion in a matter of a few days, having clinched the U-8 crown on Wednesday.

Agastya scores early

Skipper Agastya Chheda scored an early goal to give Campion the lead, which was cancelled out when consistent scorer Vilario Alphanso scored in the opening minute of the second half to help St Stanislaus restore parity.

In the subsequent tie-breaker, Aarav, who replaced Samuel Tennyson in goal, was cool and composed as he saved the last three attempts from the St Stanislaus players, who could only convert one — Drizen D'Souza scoring off the second spot kick.

Dwayne D'Souza hit the first shot over the bar before Skye D'Costa, Ayush Ramugade and even the reliable Vilario, all failed to beat Aarav from the penalty spot.

Campion started the penalties on a dismal note as Agastya and Yusuf Pardiwala wasted the first two kicks before Aurev Carvalho scored from the third attempt.



With the tie-breaker score tied at one-all, the tension kept mounting and Aarav failed to score from the fourth penalty, but made amends by saving St Stanislaus's fifth kick.

Aarav's teammate Jagveer Bhatia then he coolly scored the match-deciding final penalty to trigger wild celebrations among his teammates, coaches and the large number of parents gathered to watch the final. Everyone rushed onto the ground to hug the little heroes.

Super 'keeper

"I'm actually the first-choice goalkeeper but since I can fit into any role, Sir Alex Alva started with me in the defence and after match went into the tie-breaker, he instructed me to stand in goal. I was confident of making a few saves because I was determined to emerge champion this time as we had lost to Cathedral & John Connon via the tie-breaker in the final last season," Aarav told mid-day.

"We now want to also win the MSSA boys U-10 league which is expected to start after our Diwali vacations," added Aarav.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates