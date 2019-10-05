MENU

MSSA: Maya Broacha is safe as a bank!

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 08:04 IST | Gordon D'costa

Maya stood tall in the goal and saved the day for Bombay International School.

Bombay International goalkeeper Maya Broacha at Cooperage
Bombay International goalkeeper Maya Broacha at Cooperage

Goalkeeper Maya Broacha showed good reflexes and anticipation by making three crucial saves in the tense penalty shootout duel to help Bombay International School (Babulnath) overcome Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 4-1 via the tie-breaker in a girls’ under-14 Division-I semi-final match of the MSSA inter-schools football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The finished in a 1-1 draw with both goals coming in the second half.

Anya Mistry scored from a penalty to give Bombay International the lead before Riana Saraiya netted the equaliser for Cathedral.

In the tie-breaker Maya stood tall in the goal and saved the day for her school blocking three attempts from the Cathedral girls, while one shot crashed into the post.

Bombay International successfully converted through Anya, Mira Dhall and Mihika Iyer displayed strong nerves to score from the penalty spot and secure the win and passage to the final.

Earlier, in another semis, Shreya Ravuri’s twin strikes helped Bombay Scottish (Mahim) overcome VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 3-1.

