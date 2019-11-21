MSSA: Neel Kasar wins 80m hurdles gold

Neel Kasar of Udayachal School (Vikhroli) showed good rhythm as he neatly cleared the hurdles to win gold in the boys under-14 80m hurdles on Day One of the MSSA inter-school athletics meet at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines on Wednesday.

He finished first with a timing of 12.1 sec, while Narkar Chandrakant of Children's Academy (Kandivli) came second (12.3 sec) and Ryan Lobo of St Dominic Savio (Andheri) stood third clocking 12.6 secs.

Gagan bags 800m honours

Meanwhile, Gagan Amin of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Malad) dominated the boys under-16 800m race. Gagan set a good pace which he maintained throughout to bag gold clocking 2:07.9 sec. Amit Reuben of Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) came second (2:10.7 sec) followed by Shreyas Mahendra of Veer Bhagat Singh Vidyalaya (Malad) who clocked 2:10.9 sec.

Srushti, Shanaya shine

Earlier, Srushti Shetty of Children's Academy ICSE (Malad) and Shanaya Irani of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) set new meet records in the girls under-16 long jump and 200m events respectively.

