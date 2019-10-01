MSSA: Riana Saraiya, Riddhi Mazumdar shine for Cathedral and John Connon

Strikers Riana Saraiya and Riddhi Mazumdar combined effectively to score a goal each and propel Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) to a 2-0 win over Mary Immaculate Girls' High School (Borivli) in a girls' U-14 Division-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The Borivli schoolgirls showed a lot of positive energy from the start and launched a series of raids towards the Cathedral goal, but could not get the crucial breakthrough. The Cathedral girls slowly, but gradually got into a groove and started to take the fight to the rival camp.

The Riana-Riddhi show

The Cathedral efforts bore fruit when the wiry, but energetic striker Riana chased Riddhi through pass and beat Borivli goalkeeper to the ball before guiding it into the open goal on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

The second session saw an even contest, but midway through the half, the Cathedral girls dictated terms and scored at the death to double the lead. Riddhi chested down a defensive clearance and punted the ball to the roof of the net to seal the win.

In another match, Dhirubhai Ambani (Bandra-Kurla Complex) defeated St Mary's High School (Mulund) 3-0. Navya Dholakia notched up a brace of goals and captain Aritra Mallik netted one.

Double glory for Cathedral

Later, Cathedral defeated Dhirubhai Ambani 2-1 for the second win. Anoushka Singh scored the first goal in the 14th minute and Riana got the second in the 28th minute before Aritra scored a consolation goal for the Ambani school.

Earlier, Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) blanked IES Orion High School (Dadar) 3-0 in Ahmed Sailor boys' U-15 knockout tournament. Striker Shantanu Borkar struck the first goal in the 18th minute before Shawn Anthony scored twice in the 22nd and 30th minutes to round off the winning tally.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates