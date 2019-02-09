MSSA: Rustomjee, Utpal Sanghvi are U-12 football champs

football

In the girls final, Rustomjee got the better of JB Petit School (Fort) 2-0 via the penalty shootout after both teams failed to score at the end of regulation period

Rustomjee International's girls celebrate after winning the MSSA football U-12 Div II title at Azad Maidan on Thursday

Rustomjee International (Dahisar) and Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) bagged the girls U-12 Div II and boys U-12 Div III football titles respectively in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

In the girls final, Rustomjee got the better of JB Petit School (Fort) 2-0 via the penalty shootout after both teams failed to score at the end of regulation period. In the tense tie-breaker, Rustomjee scored through Disha Tiwari and Harshini Iyer, while their goalkeeper Priya Gandhi showed good reflexes and made two saves, which ensured her school emerged champions.

Earlier, in the boys final, Utpal Sanghvi struck top form in the second period and fired home four goals to record a 4-0 victory against SVKM JV Parekh International School (Vile Parle) and lift the title.

After a barren first half, Utpal Sanghvi striker Lakshya Jhawar got the first goal when his long throw-in was not collected cleanly by SVKM goalkeeper Aarav Shah who allowed the ball to slip through his outstretched hands and into the goal. Later, Lakshya scored a again before teammates Shivang Vakil and Swraj Naik chipped in with goal each to seal the win and the title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates