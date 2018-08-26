MSSA: Ryan, Sheth NL share spoils in 1-1 draw

football

Sheth NL's Nitesh Thakur (right) celebrates his goal with a teammate. Pic/Atul Kamble

Ryan International School (Goregaon) defended doggedly and managed to salvage a point as they held Sheth NL High School (Malad) to a 1-1 draw in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Div IV inter-school league match at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Ryan International opened the scoring in the third minute against the run of play through Samrath Kumar's strike, but their joy was shortlived as the Malad schoolboys cancelled out their lead when Nitesh Thakur scored from a swift counter in the next minute.

