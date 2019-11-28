MSSA: Scottish hit by Shounak show

Utpal Sanghvi (Santacruz) romped to a convincing 5-1 win over Bombay Scottish (Powai) in a boys U-12 Division-II league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

The hero of Utpal Sanghvi’s victory was striker Shounak Shah, who scored an impressive four goals. Shounak showed good overall skills and was aggressive right from the start. He capitalised on the opportunities that came his way to find the back of the net four times. Laksh Shah contributed with the fifth to round off Utpal Sanghvi’s win. Yash Vashit scored Bombay Scottish’s consolation goal.

Earlier in the day, Campion School (Cooperage) outplayed Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) 3-0. Opportunistic striker Shanay Toprani scored all the three goals for Campion. In another match, Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) registered an authoritative 7-0 win against Thakur Public School (Kandivli). Leading Gundecha’s charge was striker Armaan Majumdar who notched up a hat-trick. Akshath Sharma scored a brace while Kshittij Padhi and Advait Pandya contributed a goal each to complete the tally.

