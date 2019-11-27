MSSA: Shivam Kadam shines twice

Don Bosco's Shivam Kadam returns to Krish Waghani of Dhirubhai Ambani School during the boys U-16 final at CCI yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Shivam Kadam, 15, of Don Bosco (Matunga) enjoyed a very rewarding day, winning double crowns in the MSSA inter-school tennis tournament.

Pravaksh, Anusha on song

In the under-10 singles finals, Pravaksh Srivastava of RN Podar School (Santacruz) registered 8-2 win over Rishi Dighe of DSB International to clinch the

boys title. Meanwhile, the girls crown was claimed by Anusha Mehta of Ryan International (Malad), who scored an identical 8-2 win over Anoushka Chabria of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort).

Shivam dished out a tactical approach to quell the challenge from Krish Waghani of Dhirubhai Ambani School (BKC) and coast to an 8-4 victory in the race for eight points, of the boys under-16 final at the Cricket Club of India tennis courts on Tuesday.

Half an hour later, Shivam along with teammates Shaan Worlikar, Jensen Pais and Aryan Gajula comfortably won the team championship title, defeating Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 in the final.

Shaan defeated Yashmit Chawla 6-2 in the first singles. Later, Shivam stamped his class with an authoritative 6-1 win over Veer Prasad in the second rubber and complete the team's success.

"It feels good to finally win the under-16 singles title after losing in the quarter-finals the previous year. This is my final year in school and last MSSA event and I am proud to finish with a flourish by winning both the singles and team titles," Shivam, who had won the AITA Super Series title at Practennis in August, told mid-day.

Relentless Shivam

The Don Bosco lad Shivam started in an aggressive fashion as he attacked Krish's backhand to create the opportunities to go for the kill.

He came close to breaking Krish in the second game, but got the crucial break in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead.

Shivam then won a long ninth game to hold serve and once again broke Krish's serve in the 12th game to wrap up the match and complete a deserving victory.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates