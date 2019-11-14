MSSA: Soleha Kahan, Hetal Goswami shine with hat-tricks

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Soleha Kahan notched up a fine hat-trick as Auxilium Convent (Wadala) romped to a 6-0 win over Anjuman Khairul Islam School in a girls' U-16 Division-I Group 'A' league match of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli, yesterday.

Leading Auxilium Convent's charge to the big was ace forward Soleha, who scored three goals to complete a hat-trick, while Vedanti Gorivale, Iman Khan and Tanvi Navghane contributed one goal apiece to round off the winning tally for the Wadala school.

Meanwhile, Hetal Goswami of St Teresa's (Santacruz) scored her second hat-trick of the tournament in a 5-0 win over Mary Immaculate (Borivli). Sanjana Salunke and Noella D'Souza added a goal each for St Teresa's.

Hetal had previously scored thrice in her team's 9-0 win over Anjuman Khairul Islam School.

