MSSA Squash: Cathedral's Antara Rakshit , Arvaan Motwane storm into semi-finals

Arvaan Motwane of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played with plenty of confidence to get the better of Dhruv Khanna of Jamnabai Narsee International School (Vile Parle), winning 2-0 to advance into the boys U-13 semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school squash tournament at the Cricket Club of India courts yesterday.

In a closely fought quarter-final clash, both Arvaan and Dhruv were engaged in some long rallies as they tried to outsmart each other. Arvaan, who was a bit more aggressive and hit some powerful strokes, managed to quash Dhruv's challenge by scripting a 11-5, 11-7 victory.

In a girls U-16 quarter-finals encounter contested between Cathedral & John Connon girls, Antara Rakshit knocked the fight out of her schoolmate Aanya Mehta for a 2-0 win.

Antara played with a tactical approach and called the shots against Aanya to pull off a 11-3, 11-5 win and book a place in the penultimate round.

