MSSA: St Thomas and Canossa Convent enter final with contrasting wins

St Thomas (Goregaon) and Canossa Convent (Mahim) scored contrasting semi-final victories to set up a clash in the girls U-16 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage ground yesterday.

In the first semi-final, St Thomas got the better of Nahar International (Chandivali) 3-2 via the sudden death tie-breaker after the scores were locked 2-2 in regulation time.

Brilliant Bhumika

Later in the day, Canossa girls showed good coordination and combined well to beat Bombay Scottish (Powai) 4-1 after leading 2-0 at the break.

Prolific scorer Bhumika Mane led Canossa's charge with two goals, while teammates Jennifer Kounder and Aliza Sayyed scored a goal each. Canossa goalkeeper Ishita Ravanya, who had maintained a clean sheet throughout the tournament, finally conceded a goal in her sixth match and, that too, from a penalty, which was converted by Scottish's captain Disha Khadtare in the dying moments of the match.

Saviour Sakshi

In the tie-breaker, St Thomas managed to convert through skipper Dhiti Varma, Harsha Talankar and Sakshi Zore, who scored the decisive goal in the sudden death.

Dhiti, who replaced goalkeeper Dhanashree Vargis in the tie-breaker, was responsible too for the win as she made some fine saves. Aneri Raval and Tanisha Saxena were the only girls who managed to score for the Chandivali school.

Sakshi was still shaking and took time to realise that her effort resulted in the success of the team. "I am still nervous and excited. I had never taken a penalty and when I was asked to go for the penalty, I was tense. My teammates had missed from their efforts, so I just prayed to God to give me the courage and confidence and as I placed the ball on the spot, I decided to kick in the corner and succeeded," a soft-spoken Sakshi told mid-day yesterday.

