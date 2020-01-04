MSSA: Striker Kshitij 'tricks in St Lawrence's 4-1 win over IES Orion

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

St Lawrence (Borivli) cruised to a 4-1 win against a spirited IES Orion (Dadar) in a boys U-12 Div-III match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Striker Kshitij Hasam notched up a hat-trick after teammate Darshan Salunkhe opened the scoring for the Borivli outfit. IES Orion captain Jemen Pendse scored the equaliser before Kshitij's superb efforts completely knocked the fight out of the Dadar schoolboys.

St Lawrence and IES Orion started in an attacking fashion with both teams scoring a goal each inside the opening 10 minutes. First, St Lawrence's forward Darshan gave his team an early lead with a strike in the sixth minute. Two minutes later, skipper Jemen scored the equaliser for IES Orion. However, Kshitij showed excellent scoring touch, netting thrice in succession to enable his school finish on a high. Kshitij netted his first goal in the 16th minute to help St Lawrence regain the lead. Kshitij then scored in the 23rd and 30th minute to complete his feat and the winning tally.

Earlier, St Theresa's (Bandra) snatched a narrow 1-0 win against The Somaiya School (Ghatkopar). The star performer was Varun Bisht, who managed to score the winning goal in the 14th minute to ensure St Theresa a win.

