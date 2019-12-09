MSSA swimming: Aanya Wala sets pool on fire with seven gold medals

Bombay Scottish's Aanya Wala en route to a gold medal in the 100m butterfly final of the MSSA inter-school aquatic championships at the Andheri Sports Complex yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aanya Wala, 14, of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) hogged the limelight with some outstanding performances in the girls U-16 competition of the MSSA inter-school aquatic championship at the Andheri Sports Complex swimming pool on Sunday. Aanya created a huge splash, winning as many as seven gold medals, including five in individual events.

The Bombay Scottish girl also set two new meet records, the second in the 100m free-style on the second day of the two-day meet. Aanya swam strongly and completed the two laps in a record time of 1:02.59s, beating the previous mark of 1:07.50s set by Jispa Doshi of Dhirubhai Ambani School (BKC) in 2016. Bhumi Gupta of Kendriya Vidyalaya snatched the silver, clocking 1:08.28secs and Rabiya Darvesh of The Alexandra Girls English Institute (Fort) took bronze in 1:09.35s.

Aanya had broken the 100m backstroke mark on the first day. She currently holds the National record in the U-14 400m freestyle event. She clocked a time of 4:31.99secs in the SFI Junior Nationals at Rajkot in June this year. Aanya also won gold in the 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley events. She inspired her teammates, Suhani Baksi, Zara Baksi and Stuti Bhatia to victory in two relay events as Bombay Scottish clinched the 4x50m freestyle and 4x50m medley crowns.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates