MSSA Swimming: Scottish's Vedant, Aanya rule the pool

Dec 03, 2018, 09:47 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Aanya, 13, ruled the roost in the girlsâ U-14 category and rewrote the records in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley to finish on a high

Bombay ScottishÃ¢Â€Â™s Vedant Bapna during the MSSA U- 16 100m backstroke event at Andheri Sports Complex. pics/ ATUL KAMBLE

Aanya Wala and Vedant Bapna, both of Bombay Scottish ( Mahim) set the pool ablaze, creating three new meet records each and clinched five gold and four medals respectively during the two-day meet of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association- organised annual inter-school aquatic championship at Andheri Sports Complex yesterday.

Aanya, 13, ruled the roost in the girls’ U-14 category and rewrote the records in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley to finish on a high. She also bagged gold medals in the 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly to finish with a rich haul of five golds. “ It feels good to be successful. It’s a completely different feeling when you win a gold medal and also break records,” Aanya told mid-day. Vedant, 15, swam powerfully and dominated the boys’ U- 16 events as he sunk the previous records in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200 individual medley and also won the butterfly gold to complete a satisfying day with four gold medals.

Meanwhile, the Deshwal twins Saanvi and Anvi, finished in first and second positions respectively in the 50m backstroke for girls’ U- 8 and in the process lowered the meet record. Saanvi won gold in 52: 57 secs and Anvi settled for the silver in 53: 68 secs. Both were faster than the previous time of 53.74 secs set by Muskan Tolani ( Bombay Int School) in 2009.

