MSSA: Tanan D'Silva does a star turn for St Francis D'Assisi

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 07:27 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

The heroes of St Francis D'Assisi's victory was Tanan D'Silva, who scored the two goals and Hrithik Shetty with one strike, which ensured them a place in the semi-finals

Orchid International 'keeper Devarsh Parekh (left) tries to stop Tanan D'Silva of St Francis D'Assisi from scoring one of his two goals in an U-10 MSSA Cup match at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
Orchid International 'keeper Devarsh Parekh (left) tries to stop Tanan D'Silva of St Francis D'Assisi from scoring one of his two goals in an U-10 MSSA Cup match at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Francis D'Assisi (Borivli) were more aggressive and showed a better offensive approach which enabled them to charge towards a comfortable 3-0 win against Orchid International School (Masjid Bunder) in a MSSA Cup boys' under-10 quarter-final at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The heroes of St Francis D'Assisi's victory was Tanan D'Silva, who scored the two goals and Hrithik Shetty with one strike, which ensured them a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Holy Family (Andheri) got the better of Ramnivas Bajaj (Malad) 2-0 with strikers Shaun D'Souza, Aarya Gawane scoring a goal each.

Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu proved too good as they blanked SVKM International School in the third match of the day by a convincing 6-0 margin. Krishang Dosani and Medhansh Agarwal played lead roles by contributing two goals each while Aaray Jain and Aryan Saran chipped in with a goal apiece.

In the boys under-8 quarter-final matches, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) scraped past Holy Family (Andheri) by a slender 1-0 scoreline. Mikhail Marshal netted Cathedral's all-important winning goal to confirm his team's place in tomorrow's semi-final.

In the second game, St Stanislaus (Bandra) defeated Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-1. Arhaan Sargaroh, Sharv Kamtekar and Nihaal Sylvia scored for St Stanislaus while Raj Kadam pulled a goal back for the Matunga side.

Tags

football mumbai borivali sports news

